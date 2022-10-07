Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 10 October 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 46,538,186 shares (DKK 46,538,186) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,975,000 shares (DKK 4,975,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 51,513,186 shares (DKK 51,513,186) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 158 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66