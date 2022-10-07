DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 89.6117
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5232873
CODE: ASIU LN
ISIN: LU1900068914
