Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X0 ISIN: CNE100000338 Ticker-Symbol: GRV 
Tradegate
07.10.22
10:30 Uhr
1,097 Euro
-0,026
-2,31 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0671,09411:39
1,0661,10411:39
PR Newswire
07.10.2022 | 11:04
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boosting new energy vehicles, GWM HAVAL H6 PHEV Officially Launched

BAODING,China, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 September, the HAVAL H6 PHEV was officially launched, marking another achievement of GWM's new energy industry chain.

Boosting new energy vehicles, GWM HAVAL H6 PHEV Officially Launched

At the launch of HAVAL H6 PHEV, GWM CGO Li Ruifeng said, "HAVAL aims to become the most professional and valuable SUV brand in the new energy sector."

The battery, power, and many other highlights of the HAVAL H6 PHEV were showcased.

The HAVAL H6 PHEV uses the "core armor" power battery and reduces the safety risks of the battery through the high-strength steel box, heat insulation design, and high-strength safety frame.

In terms of power, built with the L.E.M.O.N. DHT, HAVAL H6 PHEV can intelligently switch in six power modes covering EV, series connection, power direct drive, economic direct drive, parallel connection and power recovery, so that the engine always keeps within the best energy efficiency range.

"The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the HAVAL H6 PHEV has greatly improved the range and fuel economy," said ifeng, a well-known Chinese media.

The HAVAL H6 PHEV is currently available in China and will soon be available in Thailand.

In addition to this vehicle, GWM's HAVAL H6 HEV, JOLION HEV and other new energy models have been launched globally and gained market recognition. On September 2 this year, the H6 HEV and JOLION HEV produced by the Rayong New Energy plant in Thailand reached 10,000 units.

HAVAL's rapid new energy transformation is inseparable from the layout of GWM's layout in the new energy industry chain, such as the L.E.M.O.N. DHT and battery technology.

"The technology integration of all the sectors in the chain has enabled the strong development of HAVAL," said Li Ruifeng.

The L.E.M.O.N. DHT, developed by GWM, is a highly integrated petrol-electric hybrid system that is compatible with both HEV and PHEV power architectures.

SVOLT, originated from GWM, has formed the comprehensive new energy production and R&D capabilities covering battery materials, cells and modules, and officially entered the field of battery recycling in September this year.

Moreover, GWM has established the integrated supply chain ecology of "production-storage-transportation-refilling-application" in the field of hydrogen energy technology.

"The new energy industry has an extremely complex industry chain system. If we want to become a leading player in this field, we must create a healthy ecology for the new energy industry chain," said Mu Feng, President of GWM.

GWM will continue to invest in green and clean energy R&D to build a global low-carbon automotive industry chain. It will involve vehicle R&D, supply chains, vehicle production, logistics, sales and use, as well as scrapping and recycling.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915341/Boosting_new_energy_vehicles__GWM_HAVAL_H6_PHEV_Officially_Launched.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boosting-new-energy-vehicles-gwm-haval-h6-phev-officially-launched-301643516.html

GREAT WALL MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.