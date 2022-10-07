Anzeige
Targa Resources Set to Join S&P 500; Lantheus Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Payoneer Global to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASD:LNTH) will replace Targa Resources in the S&P MidCap 400, and Payoneer Global Inc. (NASD:PAYO) will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 12 . Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen Holdings in a transaction expected to close October 11 .

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 12, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Targa Resources

TRGP

Energy


S&P 500

Deletion

Nielsen Holdings

NLSN

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Lantheus Holdings

LNTH

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Targa Resources

TRGP

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Payoneer Global

PAYO

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Lantheus Holdings

LNTH

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

