First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - delisting of warrants

Please be informed that last day of trading warrants issued by Brain+ A/S will be 27 October 2022. Name: Brain+ TO ---------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670551 ---------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO ---------------------------------- Last trading day: 27 October 2022 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235015 ---------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66