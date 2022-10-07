Anzeige
07.10.2022
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - delisting of warrants

Please be informed that last day of trading warrants issued by Brain+ A/S will
be 27 October 2022. 



Name:       Brain+ TO   
----------------------------------
ISIN:       DK0061670551  
----------------------------------
Short name:    BRAINP TO   
----------------------------------
Last trading day: 27 October 2022
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   235015     
----------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
