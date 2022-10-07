With the receipt of approvals from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, Acathia Capital has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in Sweden. Since 2019, Acathia Capital has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.

Futur Pension is a powerful demonstration of how digitalization is fundamentally transforming the insurance business. The fintech, founded in 2000, has already fundamentally transformed the Swedish life insurance market in terms of cost and market share structure. Dr. Thomas Schmitt, managing partner of Acathia Capital, comments: "Futur Pension has increased its market share from 7% to over 11% of premium volume since we have become owners in 2019, making it market leader in Sweden."

Through end-to-end digitalization, FuturPension enjoys unique competitive advantages:

#1 in customer satisfaction

#1 in cost efficiency (cost ratio is over 80% lower than next best competitor)

#1 in terms of time-to-market speed

Torgny Johanson, CEO of Futur Pension says: "We are looking forward to leverage the great potential of FuturPension to further increase premium volume, assets under administration and profit in close partnership with our owners."

About Futur Pension

Futur Pension is the largest life insurer in Sweden with over 11% premium market share. As a savings platform, Futur Pension administrates assets in the form of unit-linked insurance policies with around EUR 19 bn. assets under administration in 2021. Through end-to-end digitalization, FuturPension has unique competitive advantages through unrivalled time-to-market and simultaneous cost and service leadership. www.futurpension.se/about

About Acathia Capital

Acathia Capital is the leading German private equity manager specializing in investments in insurers and other financial services providers in Europe. Acathia Capital currently manages over EUR 250 million in private equity investments for German institutional investors. www.acathia.com

