

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined in August after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The value of retail sales dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in July.



Sales of non-food goods decreased 0.3 percent monthly in August, and food product sales were down 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales rose at a faster pace of 4.3 percent in August, following a 4.1 percent increase in the prior month. Sales have been rising since March 2021.



Online sales were 3.4 percent higher in August compared to last year, much slower than the 20.4 percent surge in the prior month.



Data also showed that the volume of retail sales fell 1.1 percent monthly and 2.1 percent yearly in August.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de