SaaS scaling and digital content marketing consultancy ScottHall.co releases a new guide to best practices in video marketing.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - The latest guide published by ScottHall.co is part of an ongoing series of insight-led pieces covering every aspect of e-commerce and accelerating online growth in a crowded marketplace. The report discusses some of the essential elements that entrepreneurs need to have in place to implement a successful video marketing strategy.

More details can be found at https://scotthall.co/video-marketing-best-practices





ScottHall.co Releases Guide On Video Campaign Strategies For Entrepreneurs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/139831_a6d9db49b4176825_001full.jpg

ScottHall.co's recently published guide provides readers with proven, actionable ideas to forge an emotional connection with prospective customers through engaging storylines and brand-building imagery.

Today's technology makes it easier than ever for businesses to create video content. However, generating enough views from these promotional pieces to sustain a campaign and, ultimately, a business, presents a challenge. ScottHall.co's decades of experience in the digital marketing space makes the agency well-placed to offer guidance on how to elevate a brand above the competition in any given niche.

The report explains the extent to which video marketing has become the dominant force in reaching a larger audience for products and services. With successful ventures now beginning video campaigns in advance of a product's launch, the impact of dynamic, image-backed content forms an essential part of an impactful brand awareness strategy.

ScottHall.co highlights social media as one of the most crucial platforms for a successful video-based campaign. The re-sharing of videos via apps and sites such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok leverages the marketing power of influencers and consumers without requiring any additional financial outlay from businesses. This also provides advantages to affiliate networks whose members act as influencers and resellers for products and services.

The guide goes on to detail the main factors that need to be in place for a successful video marketing campaign. These include choosing one's target audience, developing buyer personas through previous video searches, deciding on a budget that is capable of supporting a campaign's goals, limiting the duration of videos to reflect the modern consumer's short attention span, and choosing a format that works seamlessly across devices and platforms.

The report also provides an overview of the marketing power of subtitles, descriptive gestures, creating content that has the potential to go viral, and utilizing live video and streaming to bolster other promotional pieces.

Scott Hall, founder of ScottHall.co, says, "Video marketing is a great way to communicate with your audiences and build a sense of connection between you and your potential buyers. While video marketing was considered a big budget promotional campaign in the past, you can shoot a 4k quality video from your smartphone these days which makes it very cost-effective."

Additional information is available at https://scotthallco.business.site/posts/135943691328644237

Contact Info:

Name: Scott Hall

Email: scott@scotthall.co

Organization: ScottHall.co

Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States

Website: https://scotthall.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139831