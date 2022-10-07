Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Hendrik ("Hennie") Faul, Non-Executive Director of Centamin, has been appointed as a non-executive director of ACG Acquisition Company Limited, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

