DJ Timing of FY results and Trading Update

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) Timing of FY results and Trading Update 07-Oct-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 October 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

Timing of FY results and Trading Update

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG) ("One Heritage", "OHG plc"), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, will publish its results for the full year ending 30 June 2022 in the second half of October 2022.

One Heritage continues to experience industry-wide challenges including mounting cost pressures in respect of building materials and sub-contractor labour shortages. Consequently, it is anticipated that there will be an impairment of two of its development projects. Some delays have also been experienced across One Heritage's development portfolio due to a variety of factors and further details will be provided in the published results.

Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of OHG plc commented: "There continues to be a lack of supply of quality residential accommodation in the UK, especially within areas of the North of England which demonstrates that there is a strong demand, despite the cost challenges and pressure that property developers are facing. One Heritage is particularly well-positioned to satisfy market demand in its chosen sectors, and is confident in delivering upon its business strategy. We will update the market in full in due course in our full year financial results later this month, which will be followed by our usual investor presentation."

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: TST TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 193160 EQS News ID: 1459149 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2022 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)