ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov 2, 2022

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2446. International callers may join the conference by dialing (240) 789-2732. The conference code is 6872020 and will be required to dial into the call. A live webcast will also be made available at https://ir.e-arc.com/events-and-presentations/events/event-details/2022/ARC-Q3-2022-Earnings-Report/default.aspx and may also be found on the Overview and Events & Presentation pages of ARC Document Solution's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com.

ARC provides digital printing and document-related services to customers in a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & IR

+1-925-949-5114

