Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR
DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 130.8108
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4577434
CODE: JPNL LN
ISIN: FR0010245514
ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN
