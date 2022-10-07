DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.805

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11774855

CODE: LEMD LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 193182

