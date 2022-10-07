DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2022 / 13:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.3988
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6966582
CODE: AEJL LN
ISIN: LU1900068328
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 193256 EQS News ID: 1459387 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459387&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 07, 2022 07:47 ET (11:47 GMT)