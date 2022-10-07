Carnival PLC - Blocklisting Return
PR Newswire
London, October 6
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date:06 October 2022
|Name of applicant:
|Carnival plc
|Name of scheme:
|Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 April 2022
|To:
|30 September 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|400,625
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|400,625
|Name of contact:
|Jessica Del Pino
|Telephone number of contact:
|+1-305-406-5268
CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de