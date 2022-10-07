DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 06/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3259.0762

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8297218.0

CODE: PR1J

ISIN: LU1931974775

October 07, 2022 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)