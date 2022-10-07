DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company*

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company* 07-Oct-2022 / 14:27 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing HALFORDS GROUP PLC shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 05-Oct-2022 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 06-Oct-2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.960000 0.070000 5.030000 11018072 or reached Position of previous notification (if Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 10859844 4.960000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 10859844 4.960000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. Securities Lending 158228 0.070000 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 158228 0.070000% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Holdings Inc. (Chain L.P. 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Group Limited 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Investment Management Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Holdings Inc. (Chain L.P. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Inc. (Chain Ltd. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Investment Management Inc. (Chain (Australia) Limited 2) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Institutional Trust Inc. (Chain Company, National Association 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 4) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 4) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 4) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Fund Advisors 4) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 6) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Holdings Inc. (Chain L.P. 6) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 6) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 6) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Management Inc. (Chain Canada Limited 6) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 7) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Holdings Inc. (Chain L.P. 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Inc. (Chain Limited 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Inc. (Chain Limited 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Group Limited 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 7) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650 Place of completion 06th October 2022 Date of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79

