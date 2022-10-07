Melanoma to be the Most Promising Indication for the PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Therapies in the U.S. and EU-5 Region - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-PTM Analysis by BIS Research

In Japan, Colorectal Cancer (CRC) has been found out to occupy the position of most promising indication

According to this study, the current global PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor market already has seven approved products in the U.S. and a large number of research activities are currently undergoing in the PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor market generating interest of commercial as well as academic research institutions.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor:

Increased use of pd-1/pdl-1 inhibitors in multiple sub-set of cancer indications

Increase in PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor based combination regimens

The detailed study is a compilation of 64 market data tables and 124 figures spread through 247 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According toTausif Qudsi, Principal Analyst - BIS Research, "PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors are going to make a significant impact in the cancer immunotherapy segment and also indicated to modify the conventional treatment practices in coming years due to its favorable therapeutic effects on overall survival and quality of life. More and more research activities are taking place in order to maximize the therapeutic potential of PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors and great results have been demonstrated as well."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Agenus Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astra Zeneca PLC, Beigene Ltd., Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co. Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Incyte Corporation, Biocad, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Market

In September 2022 , Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA received four new approvals from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA received four new approvals from Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. In September 2022 , AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin). Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumour's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.

The Market Now Have Seven Approved Products Available Commercially

Among the commercially available products, four are PD-1 inhibitors, and three are PDL-1 inhibitors. Keytruda (PD-1 inhibitor) is the current market leader with $17.18 billion of reported sales for the year 2021, followed by another PD-1 inhibitor, Opdivo, with reported sales of $7.52 billion.

Keytruda is also the first product approved under the PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor category of immune checkpoint inhibitors and has a patent valid till 2028.

Jemperli is the latest entrant (approved in 2021), with a reported sale of $5.9 million in 2021. Jemperli has demonstrated an excellent result of complete cure in colorectal cancer patients as a neoadjuvant treatment.

Additionally, existing products are being investigated for their therapeutic effects in combination with treatment options.

Exclusive DeepTechTM MAP Analysis For Helathcare by BIS Research:

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market

