Password Management Market to Grow USD 4701.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.6% | Valuates Reports

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Password Management market size is estimated to be worth USD 1405.7 Million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1405.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.6% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Password Management market are:

The need for complicated passwords and secure ways to store them has led to the creation of password managers as more and more financial and personal information is saved online. Additionally, firms' increasingly complicated compliance, regulatory, and risk management environments stimulate the adoption of these solutions across a variety of global industries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PASSWORD MANAGEMENT MARKET:

One of the main factors driving the Password Management market growth is the growing usage of password management solutions by small and medium-sized businesses.

Hackers have a chance every time a user logs into a new program. Because users only log in once a day and use a single set of credentials, single sign-on decreases the attack surface. Enterprise security is increased by limiting the login to a single set of credentials. When workers are required to use unique passwords for every program, they typically don't. A hacker is therefore likely to be able to access other corporate systems if they gain access through one inadequately protected website. Single sign-on also aids with regulatory compliance. IT controls must be documented and firms must demonstrate that sufficient measures are in place to secure data in order to comply with regulations like Sarbanes-Oxley. Single sign-on (SSO) is a means to satisfy data access and antivirus needs. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Password Management market.

Password management software employs security measures to thwart attempts by internal and external threats to get master passwords, credentials, secrets, tokens, and keys in order to access private systems and data. On-premises or in the cloud are both options for these centralized password management systems.

Cloud-based password managers are safer than browser-based ones since they include more features that increase security. The majority of cloud-based password managers include a backup for vault as a start. Company can restore a recent version of the database in the event that the server is damaged. Additionally, cloud-based password managers let users save protected notes and credit card information in addition to passwords. Users may safeguard all important information in this way. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Password Management market.

PASSWORD MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE:

LogMeIn, Trend Micro, Hitachi ID Systems, Okta, Sailpoint Technologies, and others are major participants in the worldwide password management market. The top 5 businesses in 2019 held a combined market share of over 39%, with Trend Micro holding the dominant position with almost 12% of the global market.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative. Increased digitization initiatives, a rise in fraud and identity theft over the past ten years, and cutting-edge digital identity use cases across sectors are the main market drivers for password management in the Asia Pacific region. The use of new technologies like AI, ML, and automation in verification solutions, as well as government and corporate initiatives, focused on digitalization, would also offer the lucrative potential for password management companies.

Key Companies:

LogMeIn

Trend Micro

Hitachi ID Systems

Okta

Sailpoint Technologies

Dashlane Business

Keeper Security

1Password

IBM

Micro Focus (NetIQ)

HelpSystems (Core Security)

Rippling

Avatier

FastPassCorp

- The global Cyber Security market size is projected to reach USD 215950 Million by 2027, from USD 115690 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Identity and Access Management market size is projected to reach USD 43190 million by 2027, from USD 15960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global cloud identity and access management market was valued at USD 3109.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 20728.92 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 65.48 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,581.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Industrial Cyber Security market size is projected to reach USD 19220 Million by 2028, from USD 12000 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global Data-Centric Security market size is projected to reach USD 11490 Million by 2028, from USD 3665 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global Digital Rights Management market size is projected to reach USD 2633.3 million by 2028, from USD 1526.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global Data Protection market size is projected to reach USD 113390 Million by 2027, from USD 61330 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Data Classification market size is projected to reach USD 1550.5 Million by 2028, from USD 642.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market size is projected to reach USD 26390 million by 2028, from USD 5442.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2022-2028.

