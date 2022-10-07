Anzeige
Freitag, 07.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Merger with and into Iveco Group N.V. of New Business Netherlands Holding B.V. - conclusion

Turin, 7th October 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (IVG) announces the conclusion of the statutory merger procedure (pursuant to Sections 2:309 et seq. of the Dutch Civil Code) with and into IVG of its fully owned subsidiary New Business Netherlands Holding B.V., a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), with official seat in Andelst, the Netherlands, and office address at Wanraaij 9, 6673DM Andelst, the Netherlands, previously registered with the trade register of the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce under number 76507203. Effective as from October 1, 2022, New Business Netherlands Holding B.V. ceased to exist as a result of the Dutch law statutory merger. The merger effective date for accounting purposes has been set at January 1, 2022.

The merger resolution was taken by the Board of Directors of IVG in accordance with applicable law and is posted at the corporate website www.ivecogroup.com, where a copy of the merger deed has been posted too.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG)is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's websitewww.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20221007_PR_Iveco_Group_merger_New_Business_Netherlands_Holding_conclusion (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96604716-d856-4038-baaf-a0a115c4acb4)

