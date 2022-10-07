Anzeige
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.10.2022 | 18:58
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 7

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

7 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 7 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 309.6482 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 314.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 306.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,029,625 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,061,798 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 7 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
105311.00 08:12:3500061451134TRLO0LSE
1750311.00 08:12:3500061451133TRLO0LSE
1291312.50 08:32:2200061451741TRLO0LSE
260312.50 08:32:2200061451742TRLO0LSE
496312.50 08:32:2200061451743TRLO0LSE
480312.50 08:32:2200061451744TRLO0LSE
338312.50 08:32:2200061451745TRLO0LSE
1253312.50 08:32:2200061451746TRLO0LSE
1253312.50 08:32:2200061451747TRLO0LSE
774312.50 08:32:2200061451748TRLO0LSE
348312.50 08:42:5000061451995TRLO0LSE
71312.50 08:42:5000061451996TRLO0LSE
364312.00 08:51:0200061452167TRLO0LSE
152312.00 08:51:0200061452168TRLO0LSE
1228312.00 08:51:0200061452169TRLO0LSE
1017314.00 09:11:3600061452652TRLO0LSE
455314.00 09:11:3600061452653TRLO0LSE
261314.50 09:37:4900061453563TRLO0LSE
1454314.50 09:37:4900061453564TRLO0LSE
1830314.50 09:37:4900061453565TRLO0LSE
1938313.00 10:27:1900061454809TRLO0LSE
1191313.50 10:50:3100061455493TRLO0LSE
202313.00 10:50:3200061455498TRLO0LSE
1762313.00 11:02:0800061455718TRLO0LSE
682313.50 11:12:2100061455942TRLO0LSE
315313.50 11:12:2100061455943TRLO0LSE
452313.50 11:12:2100061455944TRLO0LSE
275313.00 11:24:0900061456237TRLO0LSE
1748313.50 11:25:2400061456307TRLO0LSE
76313.50 11:25:2400061456308TRLO0LSE
419313.50 11:41:0800061456646TRLO0LSE
1523313.00 12:30:2800061457856TRLO0LSE
123314.00 12:32:1800061457870TRLO0LSE
393313.50 12:37:3400061458020TRLO0LSE
1678313.50 12:37:3400061458021TRLO0LSE
543314.00 12:37:3400061458022TRLO0LSE
452314.00 12:37:3400061458023TRLO0LSE
310314.00 12:37:3400061458024TRLO0LSE
600312.50 13:37:0200061459843TRLO0LSE
600312.50 13:37:0200061459844TRLO0LSE
600312.50 13:37:0200061459845TRLO0LSE
72312.50 13:37:0200061459846TRLO0LSE
159312.50 13:37:0200061459847TRLO0LSE
1297311.50 13:45:0900061460296TRLO0LSE
600311.50 13:45:0900061460297TRLO0LSE
128311.50 13:45:0900061460298TRLO0LSE
316310.00 13:47:0400061460600TRLO0LSE
1716310.00 13:47:0400061460601TRLO0LSE
109308.50 14:00:1600061461504TRLO0LSE
1676308.50 14:07:2000061461867TRLO0LSE
339310.00 14:20:0200061462328TRLO0LSE
452310.00 14:20:3000061462366TRLO0LSE
534310.00 14:20:3000061462367TRLO0LSE
452310.00 14:20:3800061462380TRLO0LSE
37309.50 14:32:2700061462945TRLO0LSE
29309.50 14:33:0800061462998TRLO0LSE
514309.50 14:33:0800061462999TRLO0LSE
703309.00 14:44:0600061463669TRLO0LSE
880309.00 14:44:0600061463670TRLO0LSE
467309.00 14:44:0600061463671TRLO0LSE
1868309.00 14:44:0600061463672TRLO0LSE
1266308.00 14:45:1200061463777TRLO0LSE
280308.00 14:45:1200061463778TRLO0LSE
443308.00 14:45:1200061463779TRLO0LSE
18011308.00 14:45:1200061463780TRLO0LSE
918307.00 14:45:2100061463824TRLO0LSE
571307.00 14:46:0000061463909TRLO0LSE
464307.00 14:46:0300061463912TRLO0LSE
419307.50 14:52:5800061464176TRLO0LSE
660307.50 14:53:0800061464186TRLO0LSE
658307.50 14:53:0800061464187TRLO0LSE
539307.50 14:53:0800061464188TRLO0LSE
377307.50 14:58:1000061464414TRLO0LSE
600307.50 14:58:1000061464415TRLO0LSE
600307.50 14:58:1000061464416TRLO0LSE
222307.50 14:58:1000061464417TRLO0LSE
831307.00 15:02:2600061464686TRLO0LSE
229307.00 15:02:2600061464687TRLO0LSE
1023307.00 15:02:2600061464688TRLO0LSE
339307.50 15:16:1700061465694TRLO0LSE
2522309.00 15:25:0100061466302TRLO0LSE
383309.00 15:25:0100061466303TRLO0LSE
697309.00 15:25:0100061466304TRLO0LSE
1009309.00 15:25:0100061466305TRLO0LSE
2205308.00 15:31:3600061466830TRLO0LSE
195308.00 15:31:3600061466831TRLO0LSE
1557308.00 15:31:3600061466832TRLO0LSE
1923307.00 15:33:3200061466932TRLO0LSE
2444306.50 15:34:3100061466973TRLO0LSE
339307.00 15:40:0900061467268TRLO0LSE
739307.00 15:40:0900061467269TRLO0LSE
339307.00 15:40:2500061467272TRLO0LSE
377307.00 15:42:3100061467331TRLO0LSE
378307.00 15:42:3100061467332TRLO0LSE
393307.00 15:42:3900061467336TRLO0LSE
843307.00 15:42:3900061467337TRLO0LSE
452307.00 15:42:3900061467338TRLO0LSE
21308.00 15:48:0900061467582TRLO0LSE
519308.00 15:48:0900061467583TRLO0LSE
8308.00 15:48:0900061467584TRLO0LSE
13308.00 15:48:0900061467585TRLO0LSE
8308.00 15:48:2900061467592TRLO0LSE
9308.00 15:48:2900061467593TRLO0LSE
339308.00 15:48:2900061467594TRLO0LSE
7308.00 15:48:4900061467623TRLO0LSE
452308.00 15:50:0800061467687TRLO0LSE
541308.00 15:50:0800061467688TRLO0LSE
1004307.50 15:55:3200061467872TRLO0LSE
600307.50 15:55:3200061467873TRLO0LSE
127307.50 15:59:5200061468024TRLO0LSE
1823307.50 15:59:5200061468025TRLO0LSE
452308.50 16:06:5900061468345TRLO0LSE
86308.50 16:06:5900061468346TRLO0LSE
608308.50 16:06:5900061468347TRLO0LSE
404308.50 16:07:0900061468350TRLO0LSE
452308.50 16:07:0900061468351TRLO0LSE
1754308.00 16:07:2700061468378TRLO0LSE
214307.00 16:13:0500061468666TRLO0LSE
165307.00 16:13:0500061468667TRLO0LSE
611307.00 16:13:0500061468668TRLO0LSE
91307.00 16:13:0500061468669TRLO0LSE
131307.00 16:13:0600061468674TRLO0LSE
11307.00 16:14:0700061468773TRLO0LSE
477307.00 16:14:0700061468774TRLO0LSE
38307.00 16:14:0800061468775TRLO0LSE
19307.00 16:14:0800061468776TRLO0LSE
61307.00 16:14:0900061468778TRLO0LSE
14307.00 16:14:1300061468780TRLO0LSE
5307.00 16:14:1300061468781TRLO0LSE
281307.00 16:16:2400061468895TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

