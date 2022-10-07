Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

7 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 7 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 309.6482 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 314.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 306.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,029,625 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,061,798 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 7 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 105 311.00 08:12:35 00061451134TRLO0 LSE 1750 311.00 08:12:35 00061451133TRLO0 LSE 1291 312.50 08:32:22 00061451741TRLO0 LSE 260 312.50 08:32:22 00061451742TRLO0 LSE 496 312.50 08:32:22 00061451743TRLO0 LSE 480 312.50 08:32:22 00061451744TRLO0 LSE 338 312.50 08:32:22 00061451745TRLO0 LSE 1253 312.50 08:32:22 00061451746TRLO0 LSE 1253 312.50 08:32:22 00061451747TRLO0 LSE 774 312.50 08:32:22 00061451748TRLO0 LSE 348 312.50 08:42:50 00061451995TRLO0 LSE 71 312.50 08:42:50 00061451996TRLO0 LSE 364 312.00 08:51:02 00061452167TRLO0 LSE 152 312.00 08:51:02 00061452168TRLO0 LSE 1228 312.00 08:51:02 00061452169TRLO0 LSE 1017 314.00 09:11:36 00061452652TRLO0 LSE 455 314.00 09:11:36 00061452653TRLO0 LSE 261 314.50 09:37:49 00061453563TRLO0 LSE 1454 314.50 09:37:49 00061453564TRLO0 LSE 1830 314.50 09:37:49 00061453565TRLO0 LSE 1938 313.00 10:27:19 00061454809TRLO0 LSE 1191 313.50 10:50:31 00061455493TRLO0 LSE 202 313.00 10:50:32 00061455498TRLO0 LSE 1762 313.00 11:02:08 00061455718TRLO0 LSE 682 313.50 11:12:21 00061455942TRLO0 LSE 315 313.50 11:12:21 00061455943TRLO0 LSE 452 313.50 11:12:21 00061455944TRLO0 LSE 275 313.00 11:24:09 00061456237TRLO0 LSE 1748 313.50 11:25:24 00061456307TRLO0 LSE 76 313.50 11:25:24 00061456308TRLO0 LSE 419 313.50 11:41:08 00061456646TRLO0 LSE 1523 313.00 12:30:28 00061457856TRLO0 LSE 123 314.00 12:32:18 00061457870TRLO0 LSE 393 313.50 12:37:34 00061458020TRLO0 LSE 1678 313.50 12:37:34 00061458021TRLO0 LSE 543 314.00 12:37:34 00061458022TRLO0 LSE 452 314.00 12:37:34 00061458023TRLO0 LSE 310 314.00 12:37:34 00061458024TRLO0 LSE 600 312.50 13:37:02 00061459843TRLO0 LSE 600 312.50 13:37:02 00061459844TRLO0 LSE 600 312.50 13:37:02 00061459845TRLO0 LSE 72 312.50 13:37:02 00061459846TRLO0 LSE 159 312.50 13:37:02 00061459847TRLO0 LSE 1297 311.50 13:45:09 00061460296TRLO0 LSE 600 311.50 13:45:09 00061460297TRLO0 LSE 128 311.50 13:45:09 00061460298TRLO0 LSE 316 310.00 13:47:04 00061460600TRLO0 LSE 1716 310.00 13:47:04 00061460601TRLO0 LSE 109 308.50 14:00:16 00061461504TRLO0 LSE 1676 308.50 14:07:20 00061461867TRLO0 LSE 339 310.00 14:20:02 00061462328TRLO0 LSE 452 310.00 14:20:30 00061462366TRLO0 LSE 534 310.00 14:20:30 00061462367TRLO0 LSE 452 310.00 14:20:38 00061462380TRLO0 LSE 37 309.50 14:32:27 00061462945TRLO0 LSE 29 309.50 14:33:08 00061462998TRLO0 LSE 514 309.50 14:33:08 00061462999TRLO0 LSE 703 309.00 14:44:06 00061463669TRLO0 LSE 880 309.00 14:44:06 00061463670TRLO0 LSE 467 309.00 14:44:06 00061463671TRLO0 LSE 1868 309.00 14:44:06 00061463672TRLO0 LSE 1266 308.00 14:45:12 00061463777TRLO0 LSE 280 308.00 14:45:12 00061463778TRLO0 LSE 443 308.00 14:45:12 00061463779TRLO0 LSE 18011 308.00 14:45:12 00061463780TRLO0 LSE 918 307.00 14:45:21 00061463824TRLO0 LSE 571 307.00 14:46:00 00061463909TRLO0 LSE 464 307.00 14:46:03 00061463912TRLO0 LSE 419 307.50 14:52:58 00061464176TRLO0 LSE 660 307.50 14:53:08 00061464186TRLO0 LSE 658 307.50 14:53:08 00061464187TRLO0 LSE 539 307.50 14:53:08 00061464188TRLO0 LSE 377 307.50 14:58:10 00061464414TRLO0 LSE 600 307.50 14:58:10 00061464415TRLO0 LSE 600 307.50 14:58:10 00061464416TRLO0 LSE 222 307.50 14:58:10 00061464417TRLO0 LSE 831 307.00 15:02:26 00061464686TRLO0 LSE 229 307.00 15:02:26 00061464687TRLO0 LSE 1023 307.00 15:02:26 00061464688TRLO0 LSE 339 307.50 15:16:17 00061465694TRLO0 LSE 2522 309.00 15:25:01 00061466302TRLO0 LSE 383 309.00 15:25:01 00061466303TRLO0 LSE 697 309.00 15:25:01 00061466304TRLO0 LSE 1009 309.00 15:25:01 00061466305TRLO0 LSE 2205 308.00 15:31:36 00061466830TRLO0 LSE 195 308.00 15:31:36 00061466831TRLO0 LSE 1557 308.00 15:31:36 00061466832TRLO0 LSE 1923 307.00 15:33:32 00061466932TRLO0 LSE 2444 306.50 15:34:31 00061466973TRLO0 LSE 339 307.00 15:40:09 00061467268TRLO0 LSE 739 307.00 15:40:09 00061467269TRLO0 LSE 339 307.00 15:40:25 00061467272TRLO0 LSE 377 307.00 15:42:31 00061467331TRLO0 LSE 378 307.00 15:42:31 00061467332TRLO0 LSE 393 307.00 15:42:39 00061467336TRLO0 LSE 843 307.00 15:42:39 00061467337TRLO0 LSE 452 307.00 15:42:39 00061467338TRLO0 LSE 21 308.00 15:48:09 00061467582TRLO0 LSE 519 308.00 15:48:09 00061467583TRLO0 LSE 8 308.00 15:48:09 00061467584TRLO0 LSE 13 308.00 15:48:09 00061467585TRLO0 LSE 8 308.00 15:48:29 00061467592TRLO0 LSE 9 308.00 15:48:29 00061467593TRLO0 LSE 339 308.00 15:48:29 00061467594TRLO0 LSE 7 308.00 15:48:49 00061467623TRLO0 LSE 452 308.00 15:50:08 00061467687TRLO0 LSE 541 308.00 15:50:08 00061467688TRLO0 LSE 1004 307.50 15:55:32 00061467872TRLO0 LSE 600 307.50 15:55:32 00061467873TRLO0 LSE 127 307.50 15:59:52 00061468024TRLO0 LSE 1823 307.50 15:59:52 00061468025TRLO0 LSE 452 308.50 16:06:59 00061468345TRLO0 LSE 86 308.50 16:06:59 00061468346TRLO0 LSE 608 308.50 16:06:59 00061468347TRLO0 LSE 404 308.50 16:07:09 00061468350TRLO0 LSE 452 308.50 16:07:09 00061468351TRLO0 LSE 1754 308.00 16:07:27 00061468378TRLO0 LSE 214 307.00 16:13:05 00061468666TRLO0 LSE 165 307.00 16:13:05 00061468667TRLO0 LSE 611 307.00 16:13:05 00061468668TRLO0 LSE 91 307.00 16:13:05 00061468669TRLO0 LSE 131 307.00 16:13:06 00061468674TRLO0 LSE 11 307.00 16:14:07 00061468773TRLO0 LSE 477 307.00 16:14:07 00061468774TRLO0 LSE 38 307.00 16:14:08 00061468775TRLO0 LSE 19 307.00 16:14:08 00061468776TRLO0 LSE 61 307.00 16:14:09 00061468778TRLO0 LSE 14 307.00 16:14:13 00061468780TRLO0 LSE 5 307.00 16:14:13 00061468781TRLO0 LSE 281 307.00 16:16:24 00061468895TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com