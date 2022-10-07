Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2022 | 19:56
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huvr, Inc. Completes Requirements to Become Government Vendor

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Huvr, Inc., a real-time, interactive video streaming and marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events and customized experiences, announced today that it is now a fully registered company with the US Government SAM system.

Huvr, Inc., Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture

The company is currently presenting Huvr to the United States Military Branches as a viable tool for engaging with current and future personnel to increase recruitment success. Huvr allows engagement using modern technology for marketing and data collection. By allowing the customer to simultaneously control the content and collection of data, while allowing streaming to up to 15,000 individuals simultaneously, the Huvr product increases unique engagement for real-time virtual experiences.

Huvr's Platform provides several features designed to benefit not only the US Government but a myriad of customers. Some of these features include:

  • The ability to create scheduled or on-demand tours and live experiences
  • The ability to send invites and notifications to engage with prospects, customers, members or fans
  • Schedule public or private experiences with event access codes
  • Set event time block or make them open-ended
  • Reporting of relevant statistics and collection of key data points
  • Important Note: Unlike other live streaming platforms, our clients own their own data

Huvr, Inc., Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture

About Huvr

Huvr is a real-time, interactive video streaming and marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events, and customized experiences. Virtual experiences can be public or private and come complete with cloud-based storage for viewing again and again. Huvr allows large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike to create real-time virtual events, invite up to 15,000 viewers and collect valuable data along the way. Our innovative virtual services platform is leading the way in Higher Education, Healthcare, Recruiting, Entertainment, and Government applications. Founded in 2019, Huvr is a private company and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Huvr is a registered contractor with SAM and is an SDVOB. Visit huvrpro.com and follow @huvrapp. Or

CONTACT

Tim Rieu
Chesapeake Group
info@chesapeakegp.com
410-825-3930

Huvr, Inc., Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture

Download Huvr on the Apple Store

Huvr, Inc., Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture

Download Huvr on Google Play

SOURCE: Huvr, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719519/Huvr-Inc-Completes-Requirements-to-Become-Government-Vendor

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.