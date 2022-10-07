Huvr, Inc. Completes Requirements to Become Government Vendor

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Huvr, Inc., a real-time, interactive video streaming and marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events and customized experiences, announced today that it is now a fully registered company with the US Government SAM system.

The company is currently presenting Huvr to the United States Military Branches as a viable tool for engaging with current and future personnel to increase recruitment success. Huvr allows engagement using modern technology for marketing and data collection. By allowing the customer to simultaneously control the content and collection of data, while allowing streaming to up to 15,000 individuals simultaneously, the Huvr product increases unique engagement for real-time virtual experiences.

Huvr's Platform provides several features designed to benefit not only the US Government but a myriad of customers. Some of these features include:

The ability to create scheduled or on-demand tours and live experiences

The ability to send invites and notifications to engage with prospects, customers, members or fans

Schedule public or private experiences with event access codes

Set event time block or make them open-ended

Reporting of relevant statistics and collection of key data points

Important Note: Unlike other live streaming platforms, our clients own their own data

Huvr is a real-time, interactive video streaming and marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events, and customized experiences. Virtual experiences can be public or private and come complete with cloud-based storage for viewing again and again. Huvr allows large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike to create real-time virtual events, invite up to 15,000 viewers and collect valuable data along the way. Our innovative virtual services platform is leading the way in Higher Education, Healthcare, Recruiting, Entertainment, and Government applications. Founded in 2019, Huvr is a private company and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Huvr is a registered contractor with SAM and is an SDVOB.

