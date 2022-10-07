

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Friday as the dollar moved up and bond yields surged after data showing a stronger than expected jobs growth in the U.S. in the month of September raised hopes the Fed will continue to aggressively hike interest rates.



The dollar index surged to 112.83 after Labor Department's jobs data showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 263,000 jobs in September after surging by an unrevised 315,000 jobs in August and spiking by an upwardly revised 537,000 jobs in July. Economists had expected employment to leap by 250,000 jobs.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September from 3.7% in August, while economists expected the unemployment rate to come in unchanged.



The dollar index was last seen at 112.52, up 0.23% from the previous close.



Treasury yields surged, with the benchmark ten-year note moving higher for the third straight session.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $11.50 or about 0.7% at $1,709.30 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 2.2% in the week.



Silver futures for December ended down $0.405 at $20.255 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.3865 per pound, down $0.0595 from the previous close.



