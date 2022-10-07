Gecko Hospitality Here to Help With Job Opportunities

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Gecko Hospitality is here to help those individuals displaced by the destruction of Hurricane Ian with available jobs in the hospitality and restaurant industries.

The destruction delivered by the Category 4 storm left many workers in those industries without jobs and homes. Gecko Hospitality, based in Fort Myers, FL, is refocusing its mission to give individuals a comprehensive list of jobs available in all 50 states.

"We know that these workers right now want to take care of their families, so we want them to allow us to take care of them with job opportunities," said Robert Krzak, President of Gecko Hospitality.

Gecko Hospitality is updating its website, so workers have easy access to information they need to find jobs. Gecko representatives are also available to assist individuals seeking employment by going to www.geckohospitality.com or calling 239-690-7006.

Gecko's vast resources and recruitment opportunities cover many areas, including jobs in boutique and multi-unit hotels, private clubs, casinos, resorts, vacation clubs and BnBs, as well as jobs in casual and fine dining restaurants, sports venues and healthcare living facilities.

Hurricane Ian changed lives. Gecko Hospitality and its team are available to help individuals and families find employment opportunities to help them rebuild.

Note to media:

Robert Krzak is available for interviews by contacting Tom Hayden at 239-770-5338 or by calling Krzak at 239-935-9867.

About Gecko Hospitality

Founded by President Robert Krzak who was seeking a better way to make connections between quality candidates and businesses who need them. Named to the Forbes 2022 list of America's Best Recruiting Firms. Gecko Hospitality has offices in all 50 states, including the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia in Canada, with over 120 dedicated recruiting experts who understand the needs of each market. For more information, go to www.geckohospitality.com or call 239-690-7006.

