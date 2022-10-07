

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, continuing to find support from the OPEC+ decision earlier this week to cut output by 2 million barrels per day from November.



Russia also reiterated this week that it won't sell oil to countries that adopt a U.S.-led price cap, adding to supply uncertainty.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $4.19 or about 4.7% at $92.64 a barrel, settling at a 5-week high.



WTI crude futures gained as much as 16.5% in the week.



Brent crude futures were up $3.70 or 3.93% at $98.12 a barrel a little while ago.



A report from Baker Hughes today showed the oil rig count in the U.S. dropped by two to 602 this week. The number of rigs drilling for gas fell by one to 158.



