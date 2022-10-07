Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2022. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The RMCF management team will host the conference call and there will not be a question-and-answer period following their prepared remarks. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 374-8416

International dial-in number: (412) 317-1837

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company's investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.rmcf.com/.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."A complete list of stores and cafés currently in operation are available on the Company's websites at www.rmcf.com and www.u-swirl.com.

