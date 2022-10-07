Anzeige
Freitag, 07.10.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2022 | 22:05
The Board of AB Linas Agro Group approved draft resolutions and documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

The Management Board of AB Linas Agro Group on 7 October 2022 approved the set of reports and statements for the financial year 2021/2022, the report of the Company's Audit Committee, the Company's Remuneration Report; approved the draft documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders and the draft distribution of the Company's profit and resolved to submit them to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company for approval.

The Board also approved the nominations for the new composition of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, and the Audit Committee to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting.

The General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of AB Linas Agro Group will be convened on 28 October 2022 at 10.00 a.m., Hotel PACAI, Conference Hall (MANSION - EST.1677 - HOTEL, Didžioji St. 7, Vilnius, Lithuania), the notice of which was published on 4 October 2022 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b5c1df67ba61e25350ba98aa91a03b4a8&lang=en).

Attached documents:

Annual report and set of annual financial statements with Company's Remuneration Report and the independent auditor's report.

Audit Committee Activity Report

Draft of Audit Committee Regulations

Draft: of Rules for Shares Issue

Draft: resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

Voting Ballot

Draft: new version of the Company's Articles of Association

CVs of candidates for the Management Board, Supervisory Board, and Audit Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. 8 619 19 403

E-mail: m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachments

  • ablinasagrogroup-20220630 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47f99bc9-1874-4fcd-bfbc-1cda1c2a5e8f)
  • 1_AB Linas Agro Group istatai_projektas-AoA_draft (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b1df3ff-70d7-46d7-863a-8e67dbde7dc0)
  • 1_Atlygio politika_projektas-Remuneration Policy_draft (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e84e723b-79f0-44a3-b967-0bd5915ce6e6)
  • 1_Bendrasis_balsavimo_biuletenis_General_Voting_Ballot (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f5b22e3-9d8a-4416-bf3f-7e6c6e2109dc)
  • 1_EN_Draft decisions ASHM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1e33396a-642c-42de-81c3-25b033a8734a)
  • 1_LNA audito komiteto nuostatai_projektas-Audit Committee Regulations_draft (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/caefe593-f55a-41b6-b794-fe281549ac7b)
  • 1_LNA_Akciju_suteikimo_taisykles_projektas_Rules_for_Shares_Issue_draft (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa606923-8968-472e-b0dc-2029b40fee8b)
  • 2_AB Linas Agro Group Audit Committee Activity Report 2021-2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c71badfb-a081-4cf3-9e91-d27fe61e52d8)
  • Kandidatai_Audito_komitetas_Candidates_Audit_Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c211e03f-67b2-45e6-8d5c-30baeac5b859)
  • Kandidatai_Stebetoju_taryba_Candidates_Supervisory_Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/08d5d45f-a5b8-4336-85a4-96fcc1e6f68f)
  • Kandidatai_Valdyba_Candidates_Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b25942d3-1764-4318-81bf-f02f9e514093)
  • LNA_2021-2022_annual__financial_reports_audited_eRK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb879fab-7a04-490d-b36f-6964bd8fb46d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
