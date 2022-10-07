Snow Lake Resources Ltd.: Snow Lake Lithium Provides Update On Recent Operational Developments

MANITOBA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (Nasdaq:LITM) ("Snow Lake Lithium" or the "Company"), today announced the Company has withdrawn its registration statement on Form F-1 following a recent court order in Canada obtained by a dissident group of concerned shareholders.

On October 3, 2022, Snow Lake Lithium filed a Withdrawal of the Registration Statement on Form F-1 in response to the Court of King's Bench (Manitoba) (the "Court") issuing an order enjoining the Company from issuing any securities prior to October 27, 2022, the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") set for December 15, 2022. The court order was issued at the request of a group of concerned shareholders on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The Registration Statement was never declared effective and the Company confirms that no securities have been sold pursuant to the F-1 Registration Statement filed publicly on September 26, 2022. Snow Lake Lithium will provide further information on these matters in the near future.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is committed to creating and operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the North American electric vehicle and battery markets.

Our wholly owned Snow Lake Lithium Project (previously called Thompson Brothers Lithium Project) now covers a 55,318-acre site that has only been 1% explored and contains an identified-to-date 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

