Hören: https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3440 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . In the first half of week 40 we saw a strong comeback for ATX TR, the second half was again negative, but bottom line this week brought a plus of 2,4 percent. News came from Mayr Melnhof, OMV, (2) Vienna Airport, S Immo, Andritz (2), Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Verbund, Valneva and ams Osram, spoken by Allison. And look here at the last 16 of http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament Bonus: Heimo Scheuch speaks about his Share Buyback Programm ...

