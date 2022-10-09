Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has successfully finalized the acquisition of Essentra Packaging, after receiving approval from all relevant competition authorities. Through this acquisition, MM Packaging expands its cartons, leaflets and labels activities for the resilient and profitable Healthcare & Pharma market creating a platform for further growth. Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, highlights, "Essentra Packaging is a game-changer for us, positioning MM as a global player in secondary pharma packaging, enabling more innovation and more investment in sustainability. We have identified attractive synergies and upside potential which we will leverage through the integration. Together with the team of Essentra Packaging we are fully geared to shape the future of ...

