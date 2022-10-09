Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Bracell SP Celulose Ltda. to supply four PrimeLineTM W 2000 tissue production lines to its mill located in Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo. Start-up is scheduled for 2024. The lines will produce household paper, such as toilet paper, napkins, handkerchiefs, towels and facial tissue.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.37%Vienna Stock Exchange: While global stock markets are under pressure following interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions, equity trading volumes on the Vienna Stock Exchange stabilised at pre-crisis levels in the third quarter 2022. The one-off effect of the Russia-Ukraine war pushed the equity trading volume for the year 2022 to Euro 58.28 bn, 6% above the previous year's level ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...