Valneva: Valneva announced the closing of its upsized Euro 102.9 mn global offering. The financing was led by US healthcare specialist Deep Track Capital and also included existing shareholders such as French state-owned bank Bpifrance. Proceeds to be primarily used to continue to advance both the Company's Phase 3 Lyme disease and chikungunya vaccine candidates towards marketing approval and to progress preclinical assets.Valneva: weekly performance: 14.94% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey, to supply a galvanizing furnace for a new coating line that will produce hot-rolled and cold-rolled material. The line will provide hot-dip galvanized (GI), coated flat steel suitable for the automotive, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...