Children & Youth Science Center of China Association for Science and Technology: Welcome to join in the 6th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop is jointly held by China Association for Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China, Chongqing Municipal People's Government and People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from September to November 2022. The Camp is a free international exchange event open to students and science teachers from both junior and senior high schools. The grand event includes a series of exciting online activities including but not limited to Online Science Course, Scientist Lectures, VR Online Visit, Traditional Chinese Culture Exchange and Experience, "Dance to the Music" and "Youth and Bridge" Group Photo. Online volunteers will be in touch with every registered participant to offer help through the whole event. Online Science Course covers 3 themes including Sustainable Transportation, Intelligent Vehicle and Green Campus. Under each theme, there are interesting final tasks for students to explore with their peers while online guidance will also be provided by Chinese experts. Participants who finish the final tasks will get certificates of Best Maker, Best Presentation and Best Teamwork. The official website of the event is: https://www.brvsc.org.cn/sixthMakerCamp/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/welcome-to-join-in-the-6th-belt-and-road-teenager-maker-camp--teacher-workshop-301644414.html