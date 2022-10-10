BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 10 October 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 101,315,411 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 10 October 2022, the Company held 16,613,527 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 101,315,411 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Date: 10 October 2022