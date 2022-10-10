London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

10 October 2022

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or "the Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Notification regarding the posting of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meetingand correction to dates as reflected in the notice of AGM

Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that, further to the announcement of final results and the dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2022, published on 30 September 2022, the Company's 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been published and has been posted to Shareholders.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at 12:30pm (UK Time) 14:30pm (SA Time) at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY and the Notice of the AGM is included in the 2022 Annual Report. The latest time and date for the submission of Forms of Proxy in respect of the AGM will be 12.30 pm on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. The date of the AGM was incorrectly reflected as Wednesday 10 November 2022 in the Notice of AGM set out in the 2022 Annual Report and date for the submission of Forms of Proxy was incorrectly reflected as Monday 8 November 2022 in the notes to the Form of Proxy set out at the end of the 2022 Annual Report.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be made available as follows

- on the website of City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at www.city-group.com; and

- by writing to City Group PLC at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY

United Kingdom

10 October 2022

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060

David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited