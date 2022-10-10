SolGold PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / Octover 10, 2022 /

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0WD0R35

Issuer Name

SOLGOLD PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Oct-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.870000 0.440000 5.310000



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0WD0R35

Below 5%

Below 5% Sub Total 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending



Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.B1

Below 5% Below 5%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights









Sub Total 8.B2







9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Fund Advisors





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Advisors, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited







10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

7th October 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

