Montag, 10.10.2022
Übernahme im Sektor sorgt für Furore! Erneute Kursexplosion möglich!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
10.10.22
08:04 Uhr
0,834 Euro
-0,026
-3,02 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8340,85908:44
Dow Jones News
10.10.2022 | 08:31
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 October 2022 it purchased a total of 310,868 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                    123,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           187,868 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8710     GBP0.7610 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8470     GBP0.7450 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8596     GBP0.7523

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,996,287 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,235      0.8710        XDUB     10:45:15      00026925825TRDU1 
2,071      0.8710        XDUB     11:04:54      00026925968TRDU1 
2,066      0.8710        XDUB     11:04:54      00026925969TRDU1 
2,035      0.8710        XDUB     11:04:54      00026925971TRDU1 
2,035      0.8710        XDUB     11:04:54      00026925972TRDU1 
4,222      0.8710        XDUB     11:44:43      00026926310TRDU1 
5,306      0.8710        XDUB     11:44:43      00026926311TRDU1 
1,768      0.8710        XDUB     11:44:43      00026926312TRDU1 
2,465      0.8690        XDUB     10:19:58      00026925598TRDU1 
4,068      0.8690        XDUB     10:19:58      00026925599TRDU1 
4,278      0.8690        XDUB     10:19:58      00026925600TRDU1 
2,036      0.8670        XDUB     09:33:21      00026924735TRDU1 
716       0.8670        XDUB     09:34:19      00026924838TRDU1 
846       0.8670        XDUB     09:34:19      00026924839TRDU1 
2,221      0.8670        XDUB     09:40:07      00026925017TRDU1 
2,287      0.8660        XDUB     09:41:07      00026925027TRDU1 
2,173      0.8660        XDUB     09:41:07      00026925028TRDU1 
2,441      0.8660        XDUB     09:41:07      00026925029TRDU1 
6,174      0.8660        XDUB     12:27:18      00026926495TRDU1 
5,929      0.8650        XDUB     12:27:37      00026926502TRDU1 
686       0.8650        XDUB     13:08:27      00026926666TRDU1 
2,500      0.8640        XDUB     08:54:54      00026923933TRDU1 
1,113      0.8640        XDUB     08:54:54      00026923934TRDU1 
1,616      0.8640        XDUB     09:03:07      00026923974TRDU1 
2,452      0.8640        XDUB     09:03:07      00026923975TRDU1 
2,129      0.8640        XDUB     10:34:12      00026925677TRDU1 
4,063      0.8640        XDUB     12:44:14      00026926518TRDU1 
306       0.8640        XDUB     12:44:20      00026926522TRDU1 
1,803      0.8640        XDUB     13:08:49      00026926670TRDU1 
270       0.8640        XDUB     13:08:49      00026926671TRDU1 
1,673      0.8640        XDUB     13:08:49      00026926672TRDU1 
105       0.8640        XDUB     13:08:49      00026926673TRDU1 
1,268      0.8640        XDUB     13:08:49      00026926674TRDU1 
562       0.8640        XDUB     13:08:49      00026926675TRDU1 
827       0.8640        XDUB     13:08:49      00026926676TRDU1 
1,598      0.8640        XDUB     13:30:10      00026926903TRDU1 
1,444      0.8640        XDUB     13:30:10      00026926904TRDU1 
529       0.8640        XDUB     13:30:10      00026926905TRDU1 
824       0.8640        XDUB     13:30:10      00026926906TRDU1 
227       0.8640        XDUB     13:30:10      00026926907TRDU1 
849       0.8640        XDUB     13:30:10      00026926908TRDU1 
1,056      0.8640        XDUB     13:30:10      00026926909TRDU1 
723       0.8620        XDUB     09:03:59      00026923985TRDU1 
3,439      0.8620        XDUB     09:03:59      00026923986TRDU1 
3,867      0.8620        XDUB     09:03:59      00026923987TRDU1 
2,335      0.8590        XDUB     13:40:48      00026927223TRDU1 
1,567      0.8560        XDUB     13:49:22      00026927303TRDU1 
795       0.8560        XDUB     13:49:22      00026927304TRDU1 
2,038      0.8560        XDUB     14:13:21      00026927624TRDU1 
727       0.8560        XDUB     14:17:02      00026927643TRDU1 
685       0.8560        XDUB     14:18:59      00026927665TRDU1 
2,155      0.8560        XDUB     14:20:21      00026927695TRDU1 
97        0.8560        XDUB     14:20:21      00026927696TRDU1 
2,063      0.8550        XDUB     13:49:23      00026927308TRDU1 
54        0.8550        XDUB     14:44:43      00026927897TRDU1 
2,334      0.8550        XDUB     14:44:43      00026927898TRDU1 
6,779      0.8540        XDUB     14:21:39      00026927713TRDU1 
972       0.8540        XDUB     14:43:12      00026927892TRDU1 
6,915      0.8540        XDUB     14:43:12      00026927894TRDU1 
418       0.8540        XDUB     15:19:05      00026928452TRDU1 
2,469      0.8540        XDUB     15:25:52      00026928564TRDU1 
1,937      0.8540        XDUB     15:25:52      00026928565TRDU1 
2,472      0.8530        XDUB     14:05:49      00026927500TRDU1 
602       0.8530        XDUB     14:32:49      00026927749TRDU1 
733       0.8530        XDUB     14:32:50      00026927750TRDU1 
323       0.8530        XDUB     14:32:50      00026927753TRDU1 
691       0.8530        XDUB     14:32:50      00026927754TRDU1 
2,047      0.8530        XDUB     14:49:03      00026928077TRDU1 
2,254      0.8530        XDUB     15:26:14      00026928585TRDU1 
900       0.8530        XDUB     15:30:00      00026928654TRDU1 
694       0.8530        XDUB     15:30:00      00026928655TRDU1 
2,263      0.8530        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928721TRDU1 
1,841      0.8520        XDUB     14:28:24      00026927738TRDU1 
272       0.8520        XDUB     14:28:41      00026927739TRDU1 
955       0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928722TRDU1 
2,126      0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928725TRDU1 
1,308      0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928726TRDU1 
746       0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928727TRDU1 
450       0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928728TRDU1 
90        0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928729TRDU1 
674       0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928730TRDU1 
90        0.8520        XDUB     15:33:02      00026928731TRDU1 
3,811      0.8520        XDUB     16:10:30      00026929425TRDU1 
146       0.8520        XDUB     16:10:30      00026929426TRDU1 
5,989      0.8520        XDUB     16:10:33      00026929429TRDU1 
499       0.8510        XDUB     14:51:33      00026928122TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
