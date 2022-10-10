DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 October 2022 it purchased a total of 310,868 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 123,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 187,868 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8710 GBP0.7610 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8470 GBP0.7450 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8596 GBP0.7523

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,996,287 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,235 0.8710 XDUB 10:45:15 00026925825TRDU1 2,071 0.8710 XDUB 11:04:54 00026925968TRDU1 2,066 0.8710 XDUB 11:04:54 00026925969TRDU1 2,035 0.8710 XDUB 11:04:54 00026925971TRDU1 2,035 0.8710 XDUB 11:04:54 00026925972TRDU1 4,222 0.8710 XDUB 11:44:43 00026926310TRDU1 5,306 0.8710 XDUB 11:44:43 00026926311TRDU1 1,768 0.8710 XDUB 11:44:43 00026926312TRDU1 2,465 0.8690 XDUB 10:19:58 00026925598TRDU1 4,068 0.8690 XDUB 10:19:58 00026925599TRDU1 4,278 0.8690 XDUB 10:19:58 00026925600TRDU1 2,036 0.8670 XDUB 09:33:21 00026924735TRDU1 716 0.8670 XDUB 09:34:19 00026924838TRDU1 846 0.8670 XDUB 09:34:19 00026924839TRDU1 2,221 0.8670 XDUB 09:40:07 00026925017TRDU1 2,287 0.8660 XDUB 09:41:07 00026925027TRDU1 2,173 0.8660 XDUB 09:41:07 00026925028TRDU1 2,441 0.8660 XDUB 09:41:07 00026925029TRDU1 6,174 0.8660 XDUB 12:27:18 00026926495TRDU1 5,929 0.8650 XDUB 12:27:37 00026926502TRDU1 686 0.8650 XDUB 13:08:27 00026926666TRDU1 2,500 0.8640 XDUB 08:54:54 00026923933TRDU1 1,113 0.8640 XDUB 08:54:54 00026923934TRDU1 1,616 0.8640 XDUB 09:03:07 00026923974TRDU1 2,452 0.8640 XDUB 09:03:07 00026923975TRDU1 2,129 0.8640 XDUB 10:34:12 00026925677TRDU1 4,063 0.8640 XDUB 12:44:14 00026926518TRDU1 306 0.8640 XDUB 12:44:20 00026926522TRDU1 1,803 0.8640 XDUB 13:08:49 00026926670TRDU1 270 0.8640 XDUB 13:08:49 00026926671TRDU1 1,673 0.8640 XDUB 13:08:49 00026926672TRDU1 105 0.8640 XDUB 13:08:49 00026926673TRDU1 1,268 0.8640 XDUB 13:08:49 00026926674TRDU1 562 0.8640 XDUB 13:08:49 00026926675TRDU1 827 0.8640 XDUB 13:08:49 00026926676TRDU1 1,598 0.8640 XDUB 13:30:10 00026926903TRDU1 1,444 0.8640 XDUB 13:30:10 00026926904TRDU1 529 0.8640 XDUB 13:30:10 00026926905TRDU1 824 0.8640 XDUB 13:30:10 00026926906TRDU1 227 0.8640 XDUB 13:30:10 00026926907TRDU1 849 0.8640 XDUB 13:30:10 00026926908TRDU1 1,056 0.8640 XDUB 13:30:10 00026926909TRDU1 723 0.8620 XDUB 09:03:59 00026923985TRDU1 3,439 0.8620 XDUB 09:03:59 00026923986TRDU1 3,867 0.8620 XDUB 09:03:59 00026923987TRDU1 2,335 0.8590 XDUB 13:40:48 00026927223TRDU1 1,567 0.8560 XDUB 13:49:22 00026927303TRDU1 795 0.8560 XDUB 13:49:22 00026927304TRDU1 2,038 0.8560 XDUB 14:13:21 00026927624TRDU1 727 0.8560 XDUB 14:17:02 00026927643TRDU1 685 0.8560 XDUB 14:18:59 00026927665TRDU1 2,155 0.8560 XDUB 14:20:21 00026927695TRDU1 97 0.8560 XDUB 14:20:21 00026927696TRDU1 2,063 0.8550 XDUB 13:49:23 00026927308TRDU1 54 0.8550 XDUB 14:44:43 00026927897TRDU1 2,334 0.8550 XDUB 14:44:43 00026927898TRDU1 6,779 0.8540 XDUB 14:21:39 00026927713TRDU1 972 0.8540 XDUB 14:43:12 00026927892TRDU1 6,915 0.8540 XDUB 14:43:12 00026927894TRDU1 418 0.8540 XDUB 15:19:05 00026928452TRDU1 2,469 0.8540 XDUB 15:25:52 00026928564TRDU1 1,937 0.8540 XDUB 15:25:52 00026928565TRDU1 2,472 0.8530 XDUB 14:05:49 00026927500TRDU1 602 0.8530 XDUB 14:32:49 00026927749TRDU1 733 0.8530 XDUB 14:32:50 00026927750TRDU1 323 0.8530 XDUB 14:32:50 00026927753TRDU1 691 0.8530 XDUB 14:32:50 00026927754TRDU1 2,047 0.8530 XDUB 14:49:03 00026928077TRDU1 2,254 0.8530 XDUB 15:26:14 00026928585TRDU1 900 0.8530 XDUB 15:30:00 00026928654TRDU1 694 0.8530 XDUB 15:30:00 00026928655TRDU1 2,263 0.8530 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928721TRDU1 1,841 0.8520 XDUB 14:28:24 00026927738TRDU1 272 0.8520 XDUB 14:28:41 00026927739TRDU1 955 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928722TRDU1 2,126 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928725TRDU1 1,308 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928726TRDU1 746 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928727TRDU1 450 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928728TRDU1 90 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928729TRDU1 674 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928730TRDU1 90 0.8520 XDUB 15:33:02 00026928731TRDU1 3,811 0.8520 XDUB 16:10:30 00026929425TRDU1 146 0.8520 XDUB 16:10:30 00026929426TRDU1 5,989 0.8520 XDUB 16:10:33 00026929429TRDU1 499 0.8510 XDUB 14:51:33 00026928122TRDU1

