Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
Tradegate
07.10.22
16:17 Uhr
84,32 Euro
+0,52
+0,62 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,0284,1009:07
84,0684,2009:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2022 | 08:41
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay secures 100% ownership of Rare Earths joint venture in Japan

Solvay secures 100% ownership of Rare Earths joint venture in Japan

Brussels, October 10th, 2022

Solvay announced it has taken full ownership of its joint venture stake Solvay Special Chem Japan (SSCJ) by acquiring 33% of the minority shares from Santoku Corporation.

As the sole owner of this operation located in Anan, Japan, Solvay has advanced its capabilities in the production of Rare Earth specialities used for emissions control in automotive, semiconductor processing, and other emerging technologies including solid oxide fuel cells. This transaction further strengthens Solvay's global plans to leverage its exceptional industrial and technical capabilities in Rare Earths chemistry to play a key role in mobility, connectivity and electrification.

"This transaction marks a logical step forward in our global plan to expand our leadership in Rare Earths specialties," said lham Kadri, Solvay CEO. "It follows our recent announcement to invest in our La Rochelle, France operations with an intention to develop a major hub for Rare Earths magnets in Europe. We are very excited about our ability to strengthen our leadership in Rare Earths as it is directly aligned with Solvay's ambition to bring more sustainable solutions to growing, attractive markets including electric vehicles and electronics."


SOLVAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.