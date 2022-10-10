Brazil has deployed 6.52 GW of cumulative utility-scale solar and 13.57 GW of distributed-generation PV projects below 5 MW in size.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil surpassed 20 GW of installed solar power at the end of September, according to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSolar), citing data from the energy regulator, Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL). The nation has 6,525 MW of utility-scale solar plants and 13,579 MW of distributed-generation PV under the country's net metering scheme. ANEEL said utility-scale PV developers will likely add another 1,760 ...

