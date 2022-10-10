

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a British packaging firm, said in an update on Monday its trading continues to be good and consistent and that it is looking forward to the remainder of the year with a positive note.



For the six-month period to October 31, the company said it now expects adjusted operating earnings of at least 400 million pounds.



The UK-based firm's revenue growth has also been very strong which, together with effective cost mitigation, has driven the improved profitability.



The company also noted that the overall performance for the full financial year is expected to be ahead of its previous expectations.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said, '... We remain focused on delivering for our customers and managing our costs in an inflationary environment. While the macro-economic outlook remains uncertain, performance this year is ahead of our previous expectations and we look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence.'



