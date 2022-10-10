

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group Plc (UTG) on Monday announced that its unit Unite Students, an owner, manager and developer of student accommodation expects to deliver adjusted EPS at the top end of the fiscal 2022 guidance of 40-41p. The company attributes this to the higher-than-expected rental income in term 1 of the 2022/23 academic year, that has more than offset the impact of higher interest costs in the second half of the financial year.



The U.K.-based diversified REIT said that the 2022/23 academic year recorded rental growth of 3.5 percent. Also, 99 percent of the beds have been sold in the current period versus 94.1 percent in 2021/22 and ahead of the previous expectation for 97 percent occupancy.



Like-for-like valuation increases in third quarter was 0.7 percent in Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF) and 1.8 percent in London Student Accommodation Joint Venture (LSAV).



The company has increased the rental growth guidance for the 2023/24 academic year to 4.5-5.0 percent.



Shares of Unite Group closed Friday's trading at 795.50 pence, down 30 pence or 3.63 percent from the previous close.



