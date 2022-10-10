Anzeige
WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
Frankfurt
10.10.22
09:16 Uhr
38,650 Euro
-0,900
-2,28 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2022 | 09:41
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
October 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 212 999 6659

Password: Vaisala

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
