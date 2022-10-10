Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA4K ISIN: US2641201064 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
07.10.22
21:59 Uhr
11,720 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2022 | 09:41
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies: Duck Creek is delighted to announce its newest integration accelerator with partner SBS

SBS, a prominent provider of claims replacement solutions, is the newest member of Duck Creek's powerful partner ecosystem

Boston, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announces today a collaboration with SBS, the leading provider of tech-enabled content validation and replacement services in the UK, as one of its newest integration accelerators.

Through this partnership on the Duck Creek Content Exchange, Duck Creek customers can connect with SBS's Digital Household Contents Validation systems, allowing these users to achieve a one-touch, same-day contents claim settlement. This Anywhere Enabled Integrationwill facilitate a completely Digital Claims Model - from digital First Notice of Loss services and streamlined claims validation to customer-focused restoration, repair and fulfilment services - providing a seamless customer journey through the P&C claims process.

"We are thrilled to partner with SBS and expand further our footprint in the European market by offering SBS' reliable content solutions to our customers," said Shreyas Vasanthkumar, Duck Creek's Managing Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "This partnership will help us meet the needs of our customers in a seamless and timely manner as the solution provides quick property replacement, which is a huge priority for insureds when they file a claim following an incident."

"SBS has been an innovator in the household contents market for over two decades," said Sean Crowley, CEO of SBS. "We are delighted to collaborate with Duck Creek - integrating P&C claims into one seamless claims journey, supported by award-winning technology and decades of expertise which SBS is synonymous with."

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a leading 'insurtech'-style business which operates in the UK Household, Commercial and Gadget Insurance sectors. SBS replace all types of Contents, Personal Possessions & Gadgets - ranging from Carpet to Jewellery; IT kit to Smart Phones; TVs to Fridges to Sonos!

SBS have invested heavily in Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Self-Serve, Automation and System Learning - helping to accelerate claim outcomes for over 500,000 happy customers. These innovative, tech-led solutions have been recognised by a number of prestigious industry bodies, including the British Insurance Awards and the Insurance Times.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand Twitter.


DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.