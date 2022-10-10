

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in August from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 288 million in August from EUR 118 million in the same month last year. In July, there was a shortfall of EUR 322 million.



Exports climbed 20.0 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 13.0 percent gain in July.



Imports surged 28.0 percent from last year, following a 21.0 percent rise in the previous month.



Compared to last year, the biggest increases were observed in the exports of mineral fuels and electricity, agricultural products and food preparations, and machinery and mechanical appliances.



Imports from Russia fell by 55 percent, and those from Belarus plunged by 96 percent.



