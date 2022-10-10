DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 07/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 218.6986

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311942

CODE: BYBU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 193357 EQS News ID: 1459765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459765&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)