10.10.2022
DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 07/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 486.0085

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040

CODE: SMRU

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1602145200 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SMRU 
Sequence No.:  193331 
EQS News ID:  1459713 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459713&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

