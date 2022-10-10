Tencent Cloud Premieres at GITEX in Dubai to Showcase Gaming, Media and Mobile Solutions

Leading service provider to introduce high-quality, high-performance solutions to the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its debut showcase at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition(GITEX), an annual computer and electronics trade conference held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tencent Cloud is set to make its premiere at the event with the theme "Cloud for Digital Entertainment and Digital Content", which illustrates how the company will diversify its regional ecosystem and support local innovation on games and media in the Middle East.

Tencent Cloud is a leading service provider, with a worldwide footprint of 26 geographic areas on five continents with 70 availability zones, and 2,800 CDN nodes across more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. Through its extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses with high-performance, highly reliable and secure cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, IoT and network security.

At the event, Tencent Cloud is scheduled to showcase three of its products, shining a spotlight on its gaming, media and mobile capabilities:

Game Cloud - a unique offering with geographically distributed architecture to address high-latency issues and deliver the best gaming experience and performance across the Middle East region.

Media Services - a complete suite of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) products, including Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Cloud Streaming Services (CSS), Video on Demand (VOD), Instant Messaging (IM), Media Processing Service (MPS) to provide solutions for various scenarios and help developers and enterprises launch audio/video applications with ease.

Tencent Mobile Framework (TMF) - the most successful and proven mini-Program open platform, which runs 6.5 million mini programs in Weixin and is home to a community of 3 million mini program developers.

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the MENA region, said "For many years, Tencent Cloud has been looking forward to exploring new possibilities in the Middle East. With the GITEX being attended by gaming, media and mobile experts, practitioners and enthusiasts, it is the perfect venue to introduce Tencent Cloud's highly reliable, high-performance and high-quality solutions, further widening our global footprint and serving more people with their digitalization journeys."

As one of the biggest global tech events over the last 41 years, GITEX features major technology players, trends and verticals, covering sectors including smart cities, cybersecurity, the data economy, mobility, healthcare and telecoms. Attended by over 5,000 leaders and innovators, participants have the opportunity to access global tech enterprises and startups from more than 170 countries and over 400 active investors.

