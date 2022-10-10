Over 900 instruments now available to trade with INFINOX

Both institutional as well as everyday traders will be able to access the new stock CFD offerings on the INFINOX platform.

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading brokerage INFINOX has added over 560 new stock CFDs to trade on its platform. These stock CFDs are available to all INFINOX clients, both retail and institutional, to broaden the scope of their trading activity and diversify their portfolio.

The new CFD offerings feature stocks of companies across major world markets, including Europe and the Americas. This includes companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, Börse Frankfurt, Bolsa de Madrid, Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam.

"It was important for us to bring diversification to our clients," remarked Sam Chaney, "especially during times like these, when monetary policy leads to uncertainty in the markets. We've put great effort into this new list of stock CFDs, to make sure it is versatile and appeals to a wide variety of traders with different budgets, trading styles and objectives. We plan on continuously updating our CFD asset list - not just when it comes to stocks - because we truly believe that it provides a substantial advantage to our customers."

INFINOX's attractive leverage and spreads apply to all the newly launched stock CFDs, which include names such as Activision Blizzard, Berkshire Hathaway, Siemens Healthineers AG, Experian PLC, and more. These products will be accessible to INFINOX clients on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 trading platforms, as well as INFINOX's copy trading app IX Social .

"This upgrade affirms our commitment to providing our clients with an environment that enables them to seize the potential of the markets," added Chaney.

INFINOX is a global, online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, for over 13 years it has put world-class trading power into investors' hands. Every day, it enables thousands of clients across major world regions to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities, commodities, and crypto.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

