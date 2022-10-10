Regulatory News:

Laurent Guillot, appointed Chief Executive Officer on 1 July, establishes the new ORPEA (Paris:ORP) Group Executive Committee which will be responsible for the transformation and management of the strategic plan to ensure the successful reconstruction of the Group.

Commenting on the new organisation, Laurent Guillot said:

"My objective for ORPEA was to build a new, streamlined management team with a focus on the company's challenges. These experienced professionals will serve our facilities, countries and regions, achieving the performance required to successfully transform ORPEA. I am counting on the commitment of Pierre Krolak-Salmon and Fanny Barbier to focus on the care pathway for our residents and patients and the quality of support and development for our employees, one of the main drivers of this transformation. The company's financial soundness, its reputation, and a completely revamped real estate strategy are all challenges that will be met by Laurent Lemaire, Frédérique Raoult, and Géry Robert-Ambroix.

This Executive Committee is made up of:

The Executive Management Committee:

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer,

Pierre Krolak-Salmon, Executive Vice President, Medical Director,

Fanny Barbier, Executive Vice President, Human Resources,

Laurent Lemaire, Executive Vice President, Finance, IT and Purchasing,

Frédérique Raoult, Executive Vice President, Communications,

Géry Robert-Ambroix, Executive Vice President, Real Estate.

And Chief Executive Officers for countries and regions:

Erik Hamann (Germany),

Anton Kellner (Central and Eastern Europe),

Thibault Sartini (New Countries),

Geert Uytterschaut (Northern Europe),

Yen Wang (Latin America),

Asunción Zaragoza (Iberian Peninsula),

Laurent Guillot is acting CEO for France.

Missions and biographies of the new Executive Committee members:

Chief Executive Officer, Laurent Guillot, began his career in civil service as technical advisor to France's Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Housing. In 2002, Laurent joined Saint-Gobain. He managed various activities both in France and abroad until 2009. Laurent was then appointed Group Chief Financial Officer before becoming Chief Operating Officer. In 2016, he was nominated Chief Executive Officer, High-Performance Materials. Laurent Guillot is an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee at Safran.

Laurent Guillot is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École des Ponts ParisTech engineering school, and holds a postgraduate degree in macroeconomics from Université Paris I (Pantheon Sorbonne).

The Legal, Strategy, Internal Audit and Control, Risk management and Compliance, Quality and CSR Departments will report to Laurent.

He is acting CEO for France.

Professor Pierre Krolak-Salmon, Executive Vice President, Group Medical Director, will be tasked with supporting the Group in setting the strategic priorities for the care pathway.

Pierre Krolak-Salmon has specifically researched care, outpatient and hospitalisation pathways, with an additional focus on accommodation, in direct connection with other areas of specialisation such as general medicine.

Pierre Krolak-Salmon holds a PhD in Medicine and Science with a Neuroscience option, a Diploma of Specialised Studies in Neurology and an Additional Specialised Diploma in Geriatrics (Claude Bernard University, Lyon). He also enjoys an active teaching role to conduct research.

Fanny Barbier, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, will be responsible for defining and implementing the Human Resources policy. Fanny will be tasked with placing HR at the heart of the Group's challenges to restore employee confidence, improve their work-life balance and well-being in the workplace, and to develop the attractiveness and excellence of ORPEA's professions. She will oversee the social and human aspects of the Group's transformation, on the strength of constructive and balanced social dialogue.

Fanny has spent her entire career in Human Resources in the private sector, notably with SUEZ. At SUEZ, she held various Human Resources positions: Regional Operations Human Resources Director, then Human Resources Director for France before becoming Senior Vice President, Human Resources, in charge of leadership, talent and culture for the Group, against the backdrop of a transformation. Fanny Barbier has a degree in private and labour law.

Laurent Lemaire, Executive Vice President, Finance, IT and Purchasing, will be responsible for managing ORPEA's economic and financial performance and will also be tasked with heading up the Group's Information Systems and Purchasing Department whose transformation he will support.

Laurent began his career at Danone where he spent almost 20 years in various financial roles. In 2007, he joined the listed group Steria, as General Manager of Finance, Legal, Procurement, IT Transformation and then as Group Chief Financial Officer in the context of the merger with Sopra.

In 2016, he joined Korian as Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer before being appointed Group Chief Financial Officer of Idemia, a company undergoing an LBO.

Laurent Lemaire is a graduate of the ESSEC Business School.

Frédérique Raoult, Executive Vice President, Communications, will be tasked with enhancing the company's appeal and reputation in addition to renewing confidence and dialogue with all stakeholders.

Frédérique spent a large part of her career at SUEZ where she held various Communications positions in the Group's French and international businesses before becoming Senior Vice President Communication and Sustainable Development. In particular, she led SUEZ's Initial Public Offering and its transition to a single brand.

Frédérique then went on to join Keolis Group as Executive Vice President, Communications and Branding.

Frédérique Raoult is a graduate of Sciences Po and has a Master's degree in Contemporary History

Géry Robert-Ambroix, Executive Vice President, Group Real Estate, will be responsible for repurposing and implementing the real estate strategy in line with the transformation plan. Géry is in charge of arbitrage, acquisitions, Asset Management and Property Management with the aim of harnessing the company's real estate potential.

Géry has more than 30 years' experience in various real estate businesses; from beginning his career at BOUYGUES Group to his position as Chief Executive Officer at MERCIALYS and then CARMILA from 2005 to 2021, before joining BATIPART.

Géry Robert-Ambroix is a graduate of HEC Business School.

Chief Executive Officers for Group regions are as follows:

Erik Hamann, Chief Executive Officer, Germany

After starting his career as a consultant with Roland Berger, Dr. Erik Hamann joined the University Hospital Mannheim as Head of the Business Development division as well as Chief Executive Officer at its nursing home subsidiary, Altenpflege Mannheim GmbH. From 2005 to 2017, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the listed clinic operator, Rhön-Klinikum.

Dr. Hamann also held the positions of Chief Financial Officer at Acrest Property GmbH, operating partner at a large cap private equity firm, and Chief Financial Officer at Artemis Augenkliniken.

Dr. Erik Hamann started with ORPEA in 2016 as Chief Executive Officer of Germany, which has remained his position to date.

Dr. Erik Hamann holds a degree in business administration and a PhD from the University of Mannheim, as well as a degree in business administration and management from ESSEC Business School.

Anton Kellner, Chief Executive Officer, Central and Eastern Europe

Anton Kellner worked in different positions in the District Administration of Hollabrunn, federal province of Lower Austria. He was Head of the Social Department before taking the position of Facility Manager in a nursing home in this region from 1995.

In 2004, he joined the SeneCura Group as Operations Director before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2015. Since 2019, Anton has held the Chief Executive Officer position for Central and Eastern Europe. This region also includes Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Anton Kellner holds an MBA in "Health Care Management" from the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

Thibault Sartini, Chief Executive Officer, New Countries

Thibault Sartini began his career in 2003 working in the field as a nurse. He then joined the ORPEA Group in 2008 as Clinic Facility Director before being promoted to the role of Regional Director. In 2016, Thibault was appointed Chief Executive Officer of ORPEA Italy. He was then nominated Chief Executive Officer of the New Countries cluster in 2019, spearheading five markets: Italy, Middle East, Poland, Latvia and Asia.

Thibault Sartini graduated from Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas University in 2008 with a Master's degree in Human Resources Management and Labour Law. He completed an Executive Master's degree in Healthcare Strategy and Management at ESCP Europe Business School in 2013.

Geert Uytterschaut, Chief Executive Officer, Northern Europe

Following a career in retail spanning 22 years, Geert Uytterschaut made a move in 2010 by becoming Chief Operating Officer of a large nursing home group in Belgium. In 2019, he joined ORPEA as Chief Executive Officer of ORPEA Belgium. Geert now holds the Chief Executive Officer post for ORPEA Northern Europe, which includes activities in Belgium, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Geert is a graduate of Ghent University and holds certificates from INSEAD (Financial Management), EHSAL (Master in Industrial company Management) and CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY (Strategic Management) among others.

Yen Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Yen spent more than 15 years as a management consultant in global firms (McKinsey Company, A. T. Kearney and Arthur D. Little) before taking up executive positions at Carrefour and Oi in Brazil. From 2017 to 2021, he worked as Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour Property in Brazil before joining ORPEA Group in 2022 as Chief Executive Officer of the Latin America region.

Yen graduated from the University of São Paulo in Computer Science, holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, a MA in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania and a MBA from the Wharton School.

Asunción Zaragoza, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Iberian Peninsula (Spain Portugal)

Asunción began her career working as a consultant for the consulting firm Accenture. She was then appointed Finance Manager at one of General Electric's subsidiaries before becoming Finance Director at La Casera Company Plc, followed by Grupo Care, which was acquired by ORPEA in 2002. Asunción then became Chief Financial Officer for ORPEA in Spain. And in 2017, she was nominated Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the Iberian Peninsula (Spain Portugal), a position she has held since 2018.

Asunción holds a Master's degree in law and an MBA from ESAD.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 71,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

