Montag, 10.10.2022
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 
Stuttgart
10.10.22
12:04 Uhr
15,110 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2022 | 11:29
94 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 60/2022

Copenhagen, 10 Oct 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 3 October to 7 October 2022:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,667,426 480,254,674
3-Oct-22 14,140 110.36 1,560,553
4-Oct-22 21,900 112.58 2,465,436
5-Oct-22 17,187 111.95 1,924,140
6-Oct-22 26,770 113.01 3,025,371
7-Oct-22 30,590 112.36 3,437,160
Total, 3 October - 7 October 2022 110,587 112.24 12,412,660
Bought from CAF, 7 October 2022* 49,353 112.24 5,539,548
Bought from CWO, 7 October 2022* 22,848 112.24 2,564,537
Accumulated under the programme3,850,214500,771,418

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 3 October - 7 October 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 4,296,276 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.62% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 60 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd98fbbd-1238-474d-a2e5-3e03113d4238)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25ebe453-b028-4ccb-8efc-f3cd1b147414)
  • PDMR notification CAF 7 Oct 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e9125c1b-dfcd-40c2-ad2e-12a38ee7af3c)
  • PDMR notification CWO 7 Oct 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab2518d9-80af-4a41-8352-514a5aa28ed5)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
